South Alabama plays North Texas, looks for 6th straight home win

North Texas Mean Green (7-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts North Texas trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in home games. South Alabama is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.0 turnovers per game.

The Mean Green are 0-2 in road games. North Texas ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

South Alabama averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6%.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

