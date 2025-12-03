South Alabama Jaguars take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, look for 5th straight victory

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Techsters are 3-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA averaging 79.3 points and is shooting 43.1%.

The Jaguars are 1-0 on the road. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Louisiana Tech makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). South Alabama scores 12.6 more points per game (77.1) than Louisiana Tech gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.3 points.

Amyah Sutton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Cordasia Harris is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

