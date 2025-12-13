South Alabama faces North Texas, looks for 6th straight home win

North Texas Mean Green (7-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-2) Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama…

North Texas Mean Green (7-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts North Texas aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 2-0 at home. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Mean Green are 0-2 on the road. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

South Alabama makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). North Texas averages 70.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 68.9 South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Jayden Cooper is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 16 points for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 assists.

