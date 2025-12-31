Sotell leads Missouri against No. 2 Texas after 23-point performance

Texas Longhorns (15-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on…

Texas Longhorns (15-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on No. 2 Texas after Chloe Sotell scored 23 points in Missouri’s 71-67 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Tigers are 7-2 in home games. Missouri averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Longhorns are 2-0 on the road. Texas scores 93.5 points and has outscored opponents by 42.2 points per game.

Missouri averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Longhorns match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Grace Slaughter is averaging 19.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Jordan Lee is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals. Madison Booker is averaging 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

