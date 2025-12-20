Somfai leads balanced attack and Stanford rallies in the fourth topping No. 22 Washington women

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lara Somfai scored 14 points and Hailee Swain scored 13 points and Stanford topped 22nd-ranked Washington…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lara Somfai scored 14 points and Hailee Swain scored 13 points and Stanford topped 22nd-ranked Washington 67-62 on Friday night.

Courtney Ogden scored 12 points and reserve Chloe Cardy 11 for Stanford (10-2) which made 45% (25 of 55) of its shots despite a 23%-shooting effort (3 of 13) from 3-point range.

Stanford committed just six total fouls and collected 10 steals.

Avery Howell and Sayvia Sellers each scored 13 points, Hannah Stines scored 12 points and Elle Ladine and reserve Brynn McGaughy each scored 11 for Washington (9-2) which now has dropped two of its last three games.

The Huskies made just 4 of 5 foul shots against Stanford’s 14-of-18 charity stripe effort.

Ladine’s 3-pointer knotted it at 58 with 1:47 remaining before Ogden countered with a three-point play 39 seconds later and Stanford led the remainder.

The Huskies led 50-42 at the end of the third quarter but struggled down the stretch making just 5 of 14. The teams entered the break tied at 27.

Up Next

Washington heads to Pacific for a Sunday contest.

Stanford travels to face Oregon on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.