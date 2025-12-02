Live Radio
Solomon scores 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-77 win over UNC Greensboro

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 9:54 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 20 points as UNC Asheville beat UNC Greensboro 82-77 on Tuesday night.

Solomon shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-4). DJ Patrick scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Kameron Taylor and Justin Wright added 18 points apiece.

Donald Whitehead Jr. finished with 13 points and five assists for the Spartans (1-8). Landon King added 12 points, two steals and two blocks for UNC Greensboro. Valentino Pinedo also had 11 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

