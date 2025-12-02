Snead, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams (6-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-1) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

Rhode Island Rams (6-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Rhode Island in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Rams are 2-1 in road games. Rhode Island is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 11.8 more points per game (71.5) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (59.7).

The Hawks and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 5.3 points.

Palmire Mbu is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Rams. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

