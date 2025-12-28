SMU visits Virginia following Johnson’s 41-point showing

SMU Mustangs (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

SMU Mustangs (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays SMU after Kymora Johnson scored 41 points in Virginia’s 88-53 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Cavaliers are 7-1 in home games. Virginia leads the ACC with 19.1 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 5.9.

The Mustangs are 0-1 against ACC opponents. SMU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Mustangs match up Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zahra King is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Paulina Paris is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.