SMU takes on Central Arkansas, aims for 8th straight home win

Central Arkansas Bears (5-7) at SMU Mustangs (9-2)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Central Arkansas trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 7-0 in home games. SMU has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-6 in road games. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashad Bolden averaging 4.0.

SMU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 75.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 77.2 SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

