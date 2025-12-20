SMU plays Southern in non-conference showdown

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at SMU Mustangs (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jocelyn Tate and Southern…

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at SMU Mustangs (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jocelyn Tate and Southern take on Kyla Deck and SMU in out-of-conference action.

The Mustangs have gone 4-3 in home games. SMU averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-6 in road games. Southern has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

SMU averages 68.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 68.7 Southern allows. Southern averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deck is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 steals for the Mustangs. Zahra King is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

Jaylia Reed is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.7 points. DeMya Porter is averaging 9.8 points.

