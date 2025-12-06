SMU hosts Syracuse after Onu’s 20-point performance

Syracuse Orange (7-1) at SMU Mustangs (4-5) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays SMU after Dominique Onu…

Syracuse Orange (7-1) at SMU Mustangs (4-5)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays SMU after Dominique Onu scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 66-60 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Mustangs are 3-2 on their home court. SMU scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse leads the ACC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.4.

SMU is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game SMU gives up.

The Mustangs and Orange face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists. Zahra King is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.0 points.

Laila Phelia is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Orange. Onu is averaging 12.9 points.

