Smith leads Cent. Conn. St. against Northeastern after 20-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Northeastern after Darin Smith Jr. scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 77-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 0-2 on their home court. Northeastern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 2-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jay Rodgers with 6.6.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging seven points. Youri Fritz is shooting 68.4% and averaging 12.9 points.

Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Max Frazier is averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks.

