Smith leads Cent. Conn. St. against Fairfield after 23-point game

Fairfield Stags (6-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (6-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Fairfield after Darin Smith Jr. scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-67 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Stags are 2-4 on the road. Fairfield is eighth in the MAAC giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 80.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 75.5 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.0 points for the Blue Devils. Melo Sanchez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Braden Sparks is averaging 17.2 points for the Stags. Deuce Turner is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.