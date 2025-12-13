Smith has 23 as CCSU takes down Binghamton 84-67

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 23 points and 10 rebounds helped Central Connecticut State defeat Binghamton 84-67 on…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 23 points and 10 rebounds helped Central Connecticut State defeat Binghamton 84-67 on Saturday.

Jay Rodgers added 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (6-4). James Jones went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Zyier Beverly led the Bearcats (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Binghamton also got 15 points from Wes Peterson. Jeremiah Quigley finished with 10 points and seven assists.

