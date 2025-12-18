Smith and Cent. Conn. St. host Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (6-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fairfield Stags (6-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Fairfield after Darin Smith Jr. scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-67 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags are 2-4 in road games. Fairfield is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 80.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 75.5 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.0 points for the Blue Devils. Melo Sanchez is averaging 7.7 points.

Brandon Benjamin is averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.