Slaughter leads Missouri against UMKC after 25-point performance

UMKC Roos (2-9) at Missouri Tigers (11-3) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts UMKC after Grace…

UMKC Roos (2-9) at Missouri Tigers (11-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts UMKC after Grace Slaughter scored 25 points in Missouri’s 84-57 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Missouri is 9-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Roos are 0-5 on the road. UMKC has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri averages 77.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.9 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Slaughter is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tierra Trotter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.