Slater scores 17, Colorado State beats Northern New Mexico 104-54

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Darnez Slater’s 17 points off of the bench led Colorado State to a 104-54 victory over Northern New Mexico on Sunday.

Slater shot 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Rams (9-2). Jon Mekonnen scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Rechsteiner shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Nikola Djapa was 5-of-5 shooting with 12 points.

Marquise Delahaye led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and six rebounds.

Rechsteiner led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 60-26 at the break. Colorado State extended its lead to 93-51 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run.

