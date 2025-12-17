Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Skinner scores 17, South…

Skinner scores 17, South Carolina Upstate tops D-II’s Southern Wesleyan 98-63

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 10:38 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Skinner had 17 points to lead South Carolina Upstate to a 98-63 victory over Division II member Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Skinner also added five rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (8-6). Mason Bendinger scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Kanye Jones went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Jaquay Randolph, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Malachi Cooper added 10 points and Kenyon Addie scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up