Skinner scores 17, South Carolina Upstate tops D-II’s Southern Wesleyan 98-63

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Skinner had 17 points to lead South Carolina Upstate to a 98-63 victory over Division…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Skinner had 17 points to lead South Carolina Upstate to a 98-63 victory over Division II member Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Skinner also added five rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (8-6). Mason Bendinger scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Kanye Jones went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Jaquay Randolph, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Malachi Cooper added 10 points and Kenyon Addie scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.