SIU-Edwardsville visits North Florida after Cady’s 22-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces SIU-Edwardsville after Trey Cady scored 22 points in North Florida’s 111-67 victory over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Ospreys are 2-0 in home games. North Florida is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 2-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 2.4.

North Florida averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 77.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 85.7 North Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Jackson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Kamrin Oriol is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.7 points.

Ring Malith is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Valrie is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.