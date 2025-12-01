SIU-Edwardsville visits Cady and North Florida

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-5) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Trey Cady scored 22 points in North Florida’s 111-67 win over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Ospreys have gone 2-0 in home games. North Florida has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars are 2-2 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Myles Thompson averaging 6.8.

North Florida makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that North Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Jackson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.6 points. Kamrin Oriol is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.7 points.

Ring Malith is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.4 points. Jo Valrie is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.