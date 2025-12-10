Sissoko scores 20 as Florida Atlantic knocks off Saint Leo 112-55

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Yohann Sissoko’s 20 points off of the bench and Florida Atlantic took a 112-55 victory…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Yohann Sissoko’s 20 points off of the bench and Florida Atlantic took a 112-55 victory over Saint Leo on Wednesday.

Sissoko shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (7-3). Isaiah Elohim scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Devin Vanterpool had 15 points and shot 5 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Max Langenfeld also scored 15 points.

Luther Smith Jr. finished with 17 points and three steals for the Lions.

