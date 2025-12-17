Simpson leads Kennesaw State against Middle Tennessee after 26-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (8-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-4) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-4)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Middle Tennessee after Trey Simpson scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 121-66 victory against the Southern Wesleyan Warriors.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-1 at home. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 2-0 in road games. Kennesaw State ranks second in the CUSA shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 23.9 more points per game (97.2) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (73.3).

The Blue Raiders and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvin Carter is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Simeon Cottle averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Braedan Lue is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.