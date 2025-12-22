Simpkins and Seton Hall host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (9-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-1, 1-0 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (9-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-1, 1-0 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Villanova after TJ Simpkins scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 72-67 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Pirates are 7-0 in home games. Seton Hall scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Villanova averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Seton Hall scores 76.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 67.9 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 17.9 more points per game (80.0) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Simpkins is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

