Simmons scores 17 points, Ohio defeats Maine 79-57

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons scored 17 points as Ohio beat Maine 79-57 on Wednesday night. Simmons shot 7…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons scored 17 points as Ohio beat Maine 79-57 on Wednesday night.

Simmons shot 7 of 10 from the field for the Bobcats (2-6). JJ Kelly added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jalen Breath finished with 13 points. The Bobcats broke a five-game skid.

The Black Bears (0-10) were led in scoring by Keelan Steele, who finished with 14 points. Maine also got 10 points and three steals from Logan Carey. TJ Biel also had eight points and two blocks. The loss is the 10th straight for the Black Bears.

Ohio took the lead for good with 15:18 left in the first half. Aidan Hadaway led the Bobcats with six points in the first half to help put them up 38-23 at the break. Ohio pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.