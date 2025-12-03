Simmons’ 19 points lead St. Bonaventure past Bloomsburg 83-43

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 19 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Bloomsburg (PA) 83-43 on Wednesday. Simmons went…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 19 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Bloomsburg (PA) 83-43 on Wednesday.

Simmons went 7 of 13 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Bonnies (8-1). Joe Grahovac scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Achille Lonati had 11 points.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Ries Naugle, who finished with 11 points. Bloomsburg also got six points from Courtney Davis II and Xion Nichols.

The Bonnies led 46-17 at halftime, with Simmons racking up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

