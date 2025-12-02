Silver leads UNC Wilmington against West Georgia after 22-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces West Georgia after Kylah Silver scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-59 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Wolves are 3-0 on their home court. West Georgia has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 1-2 on the road. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

West Georgia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 66.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.4 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Donald is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers.

Rori Cox is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Seahawks. Silver is averaging 14.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

