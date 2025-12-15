Silva and No. 8 TCU host UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-5) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-5) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU faces UAPB after Clara Silva scored 21 points in TCU’s 89-49 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-0 at home. TCU is the leader in the Big 12 with 20.0 fast break points.

The Golden Lions are 2-4 in road games. UAPB has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

TCU makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). UAPB has shot at a 35.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 28.7% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Olivia Miles is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.