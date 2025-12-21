Siena visits Wilkerson and Indiana

Siena Saints (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Siena after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Indiana’s 78-58 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Hoosiers are 8-0 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.3.

The Saints are 3-2 on the road. Siena is seventh in the MAAC scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Indiana scores 85.0 points, 21.8 more per game than the 63.2 Siena gives up. Siena averages 70.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.6 Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. DeVries is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Brendan Coyle is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.4 points. Gavin Doty is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

