Siena takes road win streak into matchup with Vermont

Siena Saints (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (7-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hits the road against Vermont aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in home games. Vermont averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Saints have gone 3-1 away from home. Siena is sixth in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 5.3.

Vermont makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Siena has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Siena averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gavin Doty is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

