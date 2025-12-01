Siena takes on New Haven, looks to stop 7-game slide

New Haven Chargers (2-4) at Siena Saints (0-7) Loudonville, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks to…

New Haven Chargers (2-4) at Siena Saints (0-7)

Loudonville, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks to stop its seven-game slide when the Saints play New Haven.

The Saints are 0-2 in home games. Siena is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chargers are 0-2 on the road. New Haven is second in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lindsay Hogan averaging 4.8.

Siena averages 53.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 55.8 New Haven allows. New Haven averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francesca Schiro is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Saints. Jamariah Turner is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Hogan is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Chargers. Schuyler Coles is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.