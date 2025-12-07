Siena takes down Canisius 74-52 for 7th straight victory

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Chandler scored 16 points as Siena beat Canisius 74-52 on Sunday to up its win…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Chandler scored 16 points as Siena beat Canisius 74-52 on Sunday to up its win streak to seven.

Chandler also contributed 12 rebounds for the Saints (9-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Christian Jones scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. Justice Shoats had 10 points.

The Golden Griffins (4-6, 0-2) were led by Javante Edwards with 12 points. Michael Evbagharu added 10 points and 17 rebounds.

