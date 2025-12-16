Siena plays Vermont on 7-game win streak

Siena Saints (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (7-5) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena is looking…

Siena Saints (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (7-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena is looking to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Saints take on Vermont.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in home games. Vermont is third in the America East in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Lucas Mari leads the Catamounts with 4.8 boards.

The Saints are 3-1 on the road. Siena has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Vermont averages 77.7 points, 16.3 more per game than the 61.4 Siena gives up. Siena averages 70.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.9 Vermont allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Blake is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Doty is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

