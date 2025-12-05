Siena defeats Niagara 83-54 in MAAC opener behind 16 points from Gavin Doty

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty’s 16 points helped Siena defeat Niagara 83-54 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty’s 16 points helped Siena defeat Niagara 83-54 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Doty also added eight rebounds for the Saints (8-2) who have won six in a row,. Justice Shoats added 15 and eight assists. Brendan Coyle had 13 points.

Reggie Prudhomme finished with 10 points for the Purple Eagles (2-6).

