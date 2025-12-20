Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 82-58 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 0-6 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Corey Hadnot II averaging 4.0.

Notre Dame scores 77.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 78.7 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Hadnot is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

