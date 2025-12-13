Shoshkikj scores 21 as Stony Brook knocks off Central Michigan 78-55

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj’s 21 points helped Stony Brook defeat Central Michigan 78-55 on Saturday. Shoshkikj added…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj’s 21 points helped Stony Brook defeat Central Michigan 78-55 on Saturday.

Shoshkikj added six rebounds for the Seawolves (8-3). Rob Brown III scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Erik Pratt shot 4 of 9 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Chippewas (3-7) were led by Nick Mullen, who recorded 14 points. Keenan Garner added eight points and two steals for Central Michigan. Phat Phat Brooks finished with eight points and two steals.

Stony Brook took the lead with 18:46 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jonah Butler led the Seawolves in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 44-22 at the break. Stony Brook outscored Central Michigan by one point over the final half, while Shoshkikj led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.