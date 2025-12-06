Live Radio
Shogbonyo leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Lamar 57-49 in Southland Conference opener

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 9:47 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo had 18 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 57-49 win against Lamar on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Shogbonyo also had three steals for the Islanders (3-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Sheldon Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Leo Torbor scored 10.

The Cardinals (5-3, 0-1) were led by Rob Lee Jr. with 15 points. Cody Pennebaker added nine points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

