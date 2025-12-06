Shogbonyo leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Lamar 57-49 in Southland Conference opener

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo had 18 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 57-49 win against Lamar on Saturday night…

Shogbonyo also had three steals for the Islanders (3-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Sheldon Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Leo Torbor scored 10.

The Cardinals (5-3, 0-1) were led by Rob Lee Jr. with 15 points. Cody Pennebaker added nine points and four steals.

