Shelton scores 16, Merrimack downs Princeton 59-56

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ernest Shelton’s 16 points helped Merrimack defeat Princeton 59-56 on Wednesday.

Shelton shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Warriors (6-6, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy added 14 points while going 3 of 7 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Tye Dorset shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jackson Hicke finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (3-10). Sebastian Whitfield added nine points for Princeton. Malik Abdullahi also had eight points and eight rebounds. The Tigers prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

