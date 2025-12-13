Shaw scores 18 as Grand Canyon beats Coastal Carolina 82-61

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Shaw scored 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Coastal Carolina 82-61 on Saturday. Shaw had seven…

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Shaw scored 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Coastal Carolina 82-61 on Saturday.

Shaw had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (6-4). Makaih Williams added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nana Owusu-Anane had 11 points.

The Chanticleers (6-5) were led by Josh Beadle, who finished with 18 points and six assists. AJ Dancier added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Reggie Hill had eight points and six rebounds.

Grand Canyon led 52-25 at the half, with Williams scoring 11 points.

