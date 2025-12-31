Shaw leads West Virginia against Kansas after 22-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits Kansas after Sydney Shaw scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 101-46 victory against the Houston Cougars.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 in home games. Kansas averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas scores 74.8 points, 19.9 more per game than the 54.9 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.0 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gia Cooke is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountaineers. Shaw is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.