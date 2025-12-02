Shavers leads Florida State against Georgia after 24-point performance

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (9-0) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (9-0) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Georgia after Jasmine Shavers scored 24 points in Florida State’s 109-91 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Seminoles are 3-2 in home games. Florida State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Georgia averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida State makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (33.0%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 17.4 points. Shavers is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.3 points.

Dani Carnegie is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.