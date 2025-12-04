SFA secures 73-60 win against UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland Conference opener

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Narit Chotikavanic scored 13 points as SFA beat UT Rio Grande Valley 73-60 on Wednesday in…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Narit Chotikavanic scored 13 points as SFA beat UT Rio Grande Valley 73-60 on Wednesday in a Southland Conference opener.

Chotikavanic shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Lumberjacks (6-2, 1-0 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 17 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Chrishawn Christmas shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jaylen Washington led the way for the Vaqueros (2-5, 0-1) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Koree Cotton added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for UT Rio Grande Valley. Julien Gomez finished with eight points.

Up next

These two teams both play Sunday. SFA hosts UL Monroe and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.