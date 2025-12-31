SFA plays Northwestern State on 5-game win streak

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-2, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-9, 1-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-2, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-9, 1-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Northwestern State.

The Demons are 2-2 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Northwestern State scores 73.1 points, 8.0 more per game than the 65.1 SFA gives up. SFA’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Izzy Miles is shooting 47.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Keon Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.