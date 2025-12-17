SFA hosts Texas A&M-CC following Michelini-Jackson’s 22-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on SFA after Daniel Michelini-Jackson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 108-55 win over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Lumberjacks are 5-0 in home games. SFA scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sheldon Williams averaging 6.7.

SFA makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.