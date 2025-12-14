SFA faces UT Rio Grande Valley following Dominguez’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-2) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Harmaine Dominguez scored 21 points in SFA’s 74-66 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ladyjacks are 5-0 on their home court. SFA leads the Southland with 73.4 points and is shooting 42.7%.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

SFA’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game SFA allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Myka Perry is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.5 points.

Jalayah Ingram is averaging 17 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 9.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.