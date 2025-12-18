Seton Hall visits Villanova following McCurry’s 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (7-3, 1-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-3, 1-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Seton Hall after Brynn McCurry scored 21 points in Villanova’s 76-70 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats are 3-2 on their home court. Villanova averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-0 in conference play. Seton Hall is fourth in the Big East scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Villanova makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Seton Hall has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. McCurry is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.9 points.

Savannah Catalon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

