Seton Hall visits Princeton after Chea’s 22-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) at Princeton Tigers (7-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Seton Hall after Ashley Chea scored 22 points in Princeton’s 71-41 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Princeton is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

Seton Hall went 23-10 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Pirates averaged 10.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

