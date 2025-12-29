Seton Hall visits Marquette following James’ 23-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Seton Hall after Nigel James Jr. scored 23 points in Marquette’s 84-63 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Marquette is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 1-1 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is 10-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Marquette is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 74.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 77.3 Marquette allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold is averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Chase Ross is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

