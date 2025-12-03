Seton Hall secures 77-61 win over Central Connecticut

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams III and A.J. Staton-McCray scored 12 points apiece to help Seton Hall defeat…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams III and A.J. Staton-McCray scored 12 points apiece to help Seton Hall defeat Central Connecticut 77-61 on Wednesday.

Williams also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Pirates (8-1). Staton-McCray had three steals. Adam Clark finished with 10 points.

Darin Smith Jr. led the Blue Devils (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Max Frazier added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and five blocks. James Jones finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Seton Hall took the lead for good with 12:23 remaining in the first half. The Pirates led 37-27 at halftime, with Staton-McCray racking up 12 points. Seton Hall pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.