Seton Hall Pirates to host Auburn Tigers Sunday

Auburn Tigers (8-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-3, 1-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Seton Hall for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. Seton Hall has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC allowing 53.3 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

Seton Hall makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Auburn averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Mariana Valenzuela is shooting 54.9% and averaging 13.6 points.

Harissoum Coulibaly is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

