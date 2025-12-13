Seton Hall faces Rutgers, seeks 7th straight home win

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Pirates face Rutgers.

The Pirates have gone 6-0 at home. Seton Hall has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-1 away from home. Rutgers gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8%.

Tariq Francis is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 11.8 points. Dylan Grant is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

